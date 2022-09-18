Chandigarh University Incident: CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe, police says no death or suicide attempt by girl students

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident at Chandigarh University in which a female student allegedly recorded about 60 girls taking baths in the girls’ hostel and shared them with a male friend who then posted the same on social media.

“Daughters are our honor, dignity, and pride and any such incident is highly condemnable,” the CM said.

Mann said he is saddened to learn about the incident and has asked the district administration to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The CM said no one found guilty of this heinous crime will be spared and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Mann said he is in constant touch with the district administration and monitoring the entire situation.

The CM appealed to the people not to fall into the rumors being spread by anti-social elements. He warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors regarding this sensitive issue

This was after protests broke out on the private university’s campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road in SAS Nagar (Mohali) following rumor that eight female students, whose videos were leaked, tried to commit suicide and one of these female students died.

The police, however, denied if any of the female students have tried to commit suicide or died following the incident.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni said so far, only one video has been found and this video is of the accused herself.

“She (the accused) has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination,” Soni said.

He said no suicide attempt or death has taken place and clarified that the video of a student being carried towards an ambulance, was because she suffered from an anxiety attack.

There are rumours that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident: Chandigarh University pic.twitter.com/5zsMeibsxW — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The SSP said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and a woman student has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, Punjab higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said it is really saddening to know about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University.

“Since this matter is very sensitive, it is my request not to forward any unsubstantiated news. There is no news of suicide by any girl student. I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared,” he added.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Punjab Police to take action against the guilty. “Deeply saddened by the horrific incident that happened in Chandigarh University. My heart goes out to the young girls and their families. Urge Punjab Police to bring all the guilty involved to justice at the earliest. Stay strong girls, we all are with you!” he tweeted.