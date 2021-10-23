Capt slams personal attack after Punjab govt orders probe over ISI link of his female friend

With Punjab home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa ordering a probe against a Pakistani journalist known to be Captain Amarinder Singh’s friend Aroosa Alam for her alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI or Inter-Services Intelligence, the former Chief Minister on Friday slammed the personal attack by the Punjab government against him.

Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted the statement of the former chief minister in which Amarinder Singh clarified Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearance from the government of India (GOI). “You (Randhawa) were a minister in my cabinet. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she had been coming for 16 years with due GOI clearance. Or are you alleging that both NDA and Congress-led UPA governments in this period connived with Pak ISI?” the statement aimed at Randhawa said.

“What I am worried about is that instead of focusing on maintaining law & order at a time when terror threat is high and festivals are around the corner, you’ve put DGP Punjab Police on a baseless investigation at the cost of Punjab’s safety,” Amarinder said in another tweet.

Amarinder also questioned whether the new government has anything else other than resorting to personal attacks. “One month after taking over this is all you have to show to the people. What happened to your tall promises on Bargari & drugs cases? Punjab is still waiting for your promised action,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab deputy CM, Randhawa who holds the home portfolio, said the Pakistani journalist should be investigated for her alleged links with the ISI. ” Captain is saying that Punjab faces a threat from the ISI. So we will also probe the relation of Aroosa Alam with ISI,” Randhawa told a news channel when asked about widely shared videos and images of Aroosa Alam, a defence journalist, with Pakistani military officers.

He said he had asked the Punjab police chief to investigate the allegations.”Captain Amarinder Singh kept raising the issue of drones coming over from Pakistan for the last four-and-a-half years. So Captain (Sahab) first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. So it seems like a big plot which needs to be probed,” said the minister.