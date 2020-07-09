Terming the Covid situation in the state non-conducive to the conduct of examinations, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of the students.

The CM said he will seek revocation of the July 6 orders of the Union home ministry on compulsory conduct of final terms exams in the universities and colleges by September, and withdrawal of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines accordingly.

Covid cases in Punjab are increasing every day and are projected to peak in September, Amarinder pointed out, adding that he was not ready to risk the lives of the students in these circumstances.

“How can we take the risk of exposing students by bringing them together for exams at this juncture?,” said the CM. He further said that exams could not be held in online mode, which the UGC had suggested as an option, since a large section of the students in Punjab, especially in rural areas and among the backward communities, do not have access to affordable and uninterrupted Internet connectivity.

It is just not feasible to hold exams in the current situation, he stressed at a meeting of the education department to discuss the issue.

The CM also asked higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to write to his counterpart in the central government on the issue. He urged the vice-chancellors of various institutions to also write to the UGC for cancellation of the exams in the light of the risk involved in the conduct of the exams amid the Covid crisis.

Education secretary Rahul Bhandari apprised the CM that he had already written to the UGC chairman for reconsideration of the UGC guidelines issued on 6 July for the conduct of terminal semester exams.

“Keeping in view the Covid 19 crisis and the increasing number of patients on a daily basis, the possibility of conducting exams seems to be remote and not feasible,” he wrote.

Pointing out that most of the university and college hostels had been evacuated and were being used as Covid Care Centres and regular train/bus services had not been operationalised so far, making it infeasible for students to travel for their exams.