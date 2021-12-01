Capt and Badals hand in glove with Modi to ruin Punjab: Channi

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said families of former CMs, Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal are hand in glove with the Union government led by Narendra Modi for ruining Punjab in order to achieve their personal motives.

Addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Moga, the CM said the rich and aristocratic people have no scruples as they can go to any extent to achieve their personal motives.

Channi said Badals implemented the farm laws in the state and then played a leading role in getting the same enforced upon the entire country by giving ill advice to the Modi-led Union government.

He said in order to save the ministerial berth of Badal’s daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Badal family went to the extent of even campaigning in support of these black laws. Harsimrat didn’t resign on her own from the Union Cabinet but the massive angst amongst the people forced her to do so, said Channi.

Taking on Amarinder Singh, Channi said the former CM is also backstabbing Punjab and the Punjabis by aligning with the Modi government and justifying the notification of the Central government enhancing the jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab by 50 kilometers.

“This is a direct attack on the rights of states as well as the federal structure which would not be tolerated by the Punjabis”, he said.

Attacking families of Badal and Amarinder, Channi said it is due to their joining hands with each other that the transport and cable mafia has looted the people of Punjab. The CM further said although it’s been only 2two months since he has taken over as the CM he has nipped the evil of transport mafia nurtured by Badals, in the bud. Now, the state government is fully geared up to act tough on the cable mafia which also received their (Badals) patronage, he said.

Castigating Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the CM said the Delhi CM is plotting to rob Punjab on the pattern of outside invaders by donning the garb of “aam aadmi’ (common man).

He said the sensible people of Punjab would not let the nefarious designs of such imposters succeed. The CM said Punjab would only be ruled by the people of the state as the likes of Kejriwal have absolutely no familiarity with the problems as well as the needs of the common masses of the State. Kejriwal just wants to capture power in Punjab by resorting to drama and false guarantees as beyond that he has no concern for the state of Punjab, he said.