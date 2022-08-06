BJP takes dig at Chadha over MSP Bill

Questioning the sincere intentions of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha in introducing a Private Member’s bill to ensure a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price Guarantee (MSP), the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday asked him to practice what he was trying to preach.

Reacting to the introduction of the Minimum Support Price Guarantee Bill, 2022, which envisages guaranteed MSP to farmers for their crops, in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said the AAP had promised before Assembly elections in Punjab that it will provide MSP for maximum crops including vegetables.

“AAP announced MSP just for moong and even that was half-hearted and those who grew the crop were left high and dry as 80 percent moong growers went for distress sale”, the BJP leader said, while asking Chadha why not give MSP to vegetables and other crops on the pattern of other states like Haryana.

He disclosed that Haryana was giving MSP on several crops at the state level.

Sharma said, the AAP MP was just playing to the gallery and the intentions were too clear just to try to fool the people of Punjab that he was raising their voice in the parliament.

“After facing flak for ignoring Punjab, the AAP leader is now trying their best showmanship in the parliament knowing well that such things will not yield anything on the ground”, the BJP general secretary observed, adding, that Chadha is neither serious nor sincere about what he does in Parliament, he only wants to show that he was raising his voice for Punjab as his party is often criticized and for right reasons, for ignoring Punjab.

Sharma said the AAP government in Punjab should fulfill its own commitments it had made to the people of Punjab including the farmers.

“Chadha has found a unique way of staying in news by way of bringing in suspension notices and now he took the private member’s bill route knowing well it will not stand the scrutiny of the parliament”, he said.