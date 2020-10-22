In a bid to prevent stubble burning in Haryana, 1.75 lakh tonne of paddy stubble has been purchased by the biomass plants and 8.58 lakh tonne of the stubble is planned to be purchased during the entire season.

Sharing this season on Wednesday in a meeting ,chief principal secretary to chief minister, DS Dhesi said barely any stubble burning incident is likely to be reported this year in the state.

He said the state government has already made provision to allocate an amount of Rs 152 Crore to provide machinery for stubble management at subsidized rates of up to 80 per cent through the Custom Hiring Centres. Besides this, 50 per cent subsidy for such machines will also be provided to every individual farmer. For the same, a provision of Rs 216.21 Crore has been made this year, Dhesi said.

In the meeting, it was informed 24,705 stubble management machines including Straw balers, Hay-Racks, Super Cutters, Cutter Binders were made available last year whereas the bills of about 13 thousand machines have been uploaded this year.

In addition to this, the number of Custom Hiring Centres will increase from 1,031 to 3,831 after the opening of new Custom Hiring Centres.

A new portal has been launched on which the information of contractors and industries that will purchase the paddy stubble will be made available.

The farmers who want to sell their stubble can directly contact them.

The compensation of about Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management is already being provided to the farmers.