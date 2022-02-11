Assembly Polls: AAP releases new campaign song, ‘Punjab Da Putt Jitouna Hai’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched the party’s new election song for the Assembly elections from Amritsar.

The song’s lyrics are “Punjab da putt (son) Jitouna hai” (make victorious the son of Punjab). Famous Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh has sung the song.

Mann released the song during a press conference held at Amritsar on Thursday.

The song describes Mann as the son of Punjab. In a video song, Mann can be seen meeting women, embracing children and old people.

He can also be seen in the video, listening to people’s problems and giving solutions. The support for Mann among the public in his meetings and election campaign are also shown in the song.

Mann said the people of Punjab are wretched with the corrupt politics of traditional parties; hence they want change now.

He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for the people of Punjab for change.

“Our (AAP) candidates know the problems of Punjab better as they are educated, qualified, and belong to ordinary families. On February 20, people of

Punjab will write the new chapter of themselves and Punjab. People will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party to change their children’s fortunes and make Punjab prosperous again,” Mann said.