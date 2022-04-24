Arrest warrants against loan defaulter farmers issues during Cong regime: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief Spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Saturday accused the Opposition parties of unleashing propaganda to defame Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP on the issue of arrest warrants against farmers in Firozpur district for defaulting on loan repayment.

Addressing a Press conference, Kang said these arrest warrants were issued to the farmers in December 2021 during the time of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress government.

He alleged to hide their own misdeeds and anti-farmer steps, Congress is levelling such false allegations against the Mann government. Showing a copy of the arrest warrant issued against the farmers in December last year, the AAP leader said the same orders had been re-issued by the officials of the concerned department.

He said as soon as the government came to know about this matter, the arrest warrants were immediately withdrawn and action will be taken against guilty officials.

Kang said the CM Bhagwant Mann has directed the officials to not issue any summons or warrants against farmers and their government is formulating a new policy to bring farmers out of debt and make farming a profitable profession.

The Mann government will not only get the farmers out of debt, but they are also working in this direction to make better policies for farmers and the agriculture sector so that farmers do not have to take loans.