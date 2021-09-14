Amritsar Police busts an international drug smuggling network

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Monday arrested a ‘big fish’ international smuggler identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of village Chawinda Kalan in Amritsar for his role in the smuggling of 40Kg heroin-consignment, which was recovered at the Indo-Pak Border.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that the police have also recovered one kilogram (kg) heroin from the possession of Happy, who was arrested by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police from village Chheharta in Amritsar. Police have also impounded his Splendor Motorcycle, he added.

Amritsar Rural Police had earlier foiled a major drug smuggling bid by recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg, in the Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) area of Amritsar on 21 August 2021.

Gupta said that the investigations carried out so far had pointed to Happy’s nexus with international-based drug smugglers and gangsters. “His (Happy) links with smugglers in Pakistan and smuggler Jagga, who works from Malaysia are also being deeply probed,” he added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Vikram Jeet Duggal said that the police are carrying out further investigations to unravel the international drug supply network operating in the state.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar.