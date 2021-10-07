AAP stages protest in Chandigarh against ‘Lakhimpur carnage’

Demanding immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, for allegedly mowing down four farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws in Lakhimpur Kheri and also dismissal of the latter from the cabinet; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab staged a protest in front of the Punjab Governor’s residence ‘Raj Bhawan’.

AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and legislator Aman Arora said the party, through the Punjab Governor want to ask the Modi-led Central government and the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) that why aren’t the UP police arresting the goon son of the minister who being power-drunk; mowed down the ‘annadatas’ (farmers) under his vehicle.

“What is the compulsion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the father of the ‘goonda’ (goon) son has not been removed from the Union Cabinet yet,” they said.

The AAP leaders further said, “Is it a feeling of revenge for the farmers across the country who are fighting for their existence against the black farm laws that Modi and the Yogi government have become so bloodthirsty? So far 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives under the farmers’ movement.

Hasn’t the BJP’s bloodthirst been quenched by taking so many lives? Will Modi and Amit Shah tell whether an impartial and transparent inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri case is possible when Ajay Mishra is the Union minister of state for home because the entire police system of the country is under Ajay Mishra.”