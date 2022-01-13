AAP opens phone line for people to decide party’s CM face in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls will be decided on the basis of public opinion received through a phone number released today to choose AAP’s CM face.

Releasing the number (70748 70748) at a Press conference, Kejriwal said the line of this number will remain open till 5 p.m. on 17 January. He said people can give their opinions on this number through SMS, Calls and WhatsApp and can choose AAP’s CM face in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. After collecting all the data, the party will announce its chief ministerial face.

“For the first time in the history of India, the Aam Aadmi Party is choosing the Chief Ministerial face by asking the people. Party is certain that the Chief Minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. So, it will be decided by the people of Punjab who will be their chief minister,” Kejriwal said.

“Most parties in our country often decide on CM from their immediate family members or their relatives. But today the Aam Aadmi Party is stopping this tradition of heritage and nepotism, and decided to give this right to the people of Punjab. The party will declare the CM face according to the mandate of the people,” he added.

Referring to AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann’s name for the Chief Minister, Kejriwal said Mann is his younger brother and the tallest leader of the party in Punjab. Kejriwal told Mann that he will be the face of the Chief Minister. In response, Bhagwant Mann said, “No… We should stop the practice of deciding the CM behind closed doors. This is something traditional parties impose on the people. We have to end such political traditions. We should decide our CM face, according to the public opinion, so that people can have confidence that this Chief Minister is ours and we have chosen him. We will work according to the people.”