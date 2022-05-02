AAP must explain links with Sikhs for Justice: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must explain its has surreptitious links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chugh demanded to know what are the links between AAP and the US-based Sikhs for Justice organisation which has been propagating about Khalistan.

The BJP leader suggested the Governor seek a report from the AAP government in Punjab on 15 points that he had raised in the letter which included why the district administration in Patiala failed to take any preventive step to avoid the clash between two groups opposing and supporting Khalistan.

Chugh claimed the entire episode was a calculated and well-orchestrated exercise by the subversive forces that have found new voices during the AAP rule in Punjab.

He demanded that the patronage of AAP to such anti-national and anti-social elements needed to be probed deeply so that the hard-earned peace was not disturbed once again in Punjab.

“Why did the administration and the police remain a mute spectator to the violent clash?” he asked while rubbishing the fact that senior police officials were transferred soon after.

Chugh said the chief minister should give up the portfolio of the home minister if he was unable to prevent such incidents in the state. The BJP leader said AAP’s social media in-charge had been openly espousing the cause of Khalistan in the past and had been also eulogising the Sikhs for Justice for its separatist cause. “AAP must make it clear if it was supporting subversive and Khalistani forces or was working in the national interest?”, he added.