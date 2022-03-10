Aam Aadmi Party to replace Congress at national level: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said after the party’s victory in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP is ready to replace the Congress at the national level.

Addressing party workers at Chandigarh party office, Chadha said AAP has “now become a national party” and will soon replace the Congress as the country’s biggest opposition.

“I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress,” he said adding after AAP’s victory, people at the national level are now looking forward to the Kejriwal model of governance.

The AAP leader said the party’s performance is victory of the positive agenda and a stamp to the combined leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

AAP is heading to a landslide victory in Punjab by leading in 89 of 117 seats. While the Congress is way behind with 18 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal was leading only in six seats.

The wave in AAP favor was apparently resulting in humiliating defeats to most stalwarts in Punjab politics with the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress trailing both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur to AAP candidates.

Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD was also trailing from Lambi constituency to AAP.

Former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, was also trailing in the counting of votes from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing from Amritsar East to AAP.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also trailing from Jalalabad constituency .