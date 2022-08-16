Over 74,000 cattle infected with Lumpy Skin disease in Punjab

Over 74,000 animals have been affected by the contagious disease Lumpy Skin in Punjab. As many as 3359 animal deaths have been reported but these are not confirmed cases of Lumpy Skin disease.

Eight districts of Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Amritsar are most affected with the infectious disease spreading due to vectors – flies and mosquitoes. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

To check the spread of the disease, Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday demand the Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent Lumpy Skin effectively in the state.

During a review meeting at Punjab Bhawan, Bhullar informed the state government has administered about 2.05 lakh doses of Goat Pox vaccine to healthy cattle up till last evening and the affected animals are being persistently monitored and adequate medication and other precautions are being ensured as per the guidelines.

The minister said the state government is facing a problem as there is huge difference in price of different vaccines. He said uniformity in the price and availability of doses in sufficient quantities should be ensured.

After listening to the demands, the Union minister Rupala assured the price of vaccines will be rationalised and the supply of vaccine in the required quantity to the state will be ensured. He said directed to prepare isolation wards for affected animals to prevent the disease from spreading further.

On the arrangements being carried out in the state, principal secretary, animal husbandry Punjab, Vikas Pratap said Punjab has around 25.31 lakh cattle and 40.15 lakh buffaloes. Of the 74,325 animals suspected to be affected by this disease, 39248 animals are cured till date in the state.

He further informed that the Punjab has so far received around 3.16 lakh doses in three phases, which have already been sent to all districts across the state and till date 2,02,484 cattle have been vaccinated.

Pratap said Punjab contributes 1.31 per cent to the national livestock population, while the milk production in the state is 6.70 per cent of the national production.