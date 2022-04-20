44,083 given funds for construction of houses in Haryana under PMAY: Governor

Haryana Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Haryana, an amount of Rs 574 Crore has been provided by the present government to 44,083 beneficiaries for the construction of houses.

This was stated by him during a courtesy meeting with Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore, who called on Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Dattatraya said the state government is taking full advantage of Central schemes in the public interest. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, possession has been given to more than 1000 applicants in the state by issuing plot allotments.

The process of giving possession to the remaining allottees is also on. A separate ‘Department of Housing for All’ has been created by the state government to provide affordable houses to the needy.

The Governor said the scheme of constructing houses for the people of Purvanchal, who have been living in Haryana for a long time, is also being implemented in the state.

Under this scheme, houses will be built for the people living in Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, and other districts.

Dattatraya said that under this scheme an amount of 2.5 lakhs is given for the construction of houses. This amount is given to those people who have their own plots.

Union minister Kishore, while giving information about departmental schemes, said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, applications from one crore 15 lakh people have been received from across the country.