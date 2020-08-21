As many as 27.7 per cent of the people in Punjab’s containment zones have been found to be positive for Covid antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The findings of this serosurvey, submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a Covid review meeting on Thursday, showed “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” (SARSCoV- 2) antibodies prevalence in the containment zones to be the highest at 40 per cent in Amritsar district, followed by 35.6 per cent in Ludhiana, 33.2 per cent in SAS Nagar (Mohali), 19.2 per cent in Patiala and 10.8 per cent in Jalandhar.

This was Punjab’s first exclusive survey, and was conducted in five containment zones from 1 August to 17 August, in a systematically selected random sample population of 1250.

The earlier surveys were more generalised and were conducted by the state government in coordination with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The survey report came on the day when Delhi released its second Sero Survey findings, which showed nearly 29 per cent seroprevalence in the national capital.

For this exclusive Punjab survey, the selected containment zones, which had reported the highest number of Covid cases, were located, one each, in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts.

The sample included 250 people from each zone, and from each of the selected households, one adult above the age of 18 was randomly chosen for the survey.

Overall, the seroprevalence of SARS CoV-2 antibodies was found to be 27.7 per cent in Punjab’s containment zones where the highest number of Covid- 19 cases had been reported.

However, in the remaining parts of the cities, prevalence of SARS CoV-2 would be lower, and in the rural areas the prevalence would be much more lower than the urban areas, as per the report of the survey, which was aimed at finding out the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (IgM/IgG) using Rapid Antibody Testing kits.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ramp up the state’s Covid battle preparedness amid the spike in cases, the Punjab CM today ordered an increase in testing to 30,000 a day, with at least 10 persons in the immediate circle of every positive patient to be tested.

Four districts — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Ludhiana – account for the majority of the 36000 plus cases in the state.

Calling for `war-like preparedness’ to deal with the massive Covid spike in the state, Amarinder also ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all the 167 cities and towns in the state from tomorrow.

He has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till 31 August. Government and private offices will work at 50 per cent capacity till the end of this month.