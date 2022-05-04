186-gram heroin recovered, 1 held

Haryana Police has arrested a person in Hisar with 186 gram heroin and Rs 20,400 in cash.

Sharing this information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed the arrested accused has been identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Agroha town.

“The crackdown was made by a team of the Crime Investigation Agency after getting secret information about the peddling of drugs by an Agroha resident. Acting swiftly, the police team raided the location. Seeing the police vehicle, the accused tried to escape but was nabbed. When frisked, police recovered 186 gram of heroin and Rs 20400 in cash from his possession,” the spokesperson said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.