10 railway stations to be built on the Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridors: Khattar

As many as 10 new railway stations will be built on Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Haryana.

Sharing this on Monday after a meeting with the Union minister of railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi today, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said possibilities of exploring the industrial sector around these 10 stations will also be considered.

He said a proposal has also been made to to develop a Regional Rapid Transit System (Resort Rapid Transit System) rail route from Delhi to Hisar to facilitate connectivity from Hisar Airport to Delhi Airport.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said detailed discussions were held with Vaishnaw regarding several schemes to develop various areas around 10 railway stations to be set up on the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passing through Haryana. Timely decisions have been taken to speed up the works and processes of various railway projects in Haryana in a time-bound manner, shared Vaishnaw, while interacting with reporters after the meeting.

People of Haryana are being greatly benefitted from a ‘double-engine’ government and people will continue to get the benefit of this ‘double-engine’ government in the future as well, said the Union minister of railways.

Khattar informed Railways has also given nod to develop a road under the elevated railway line of Rohtak. For the elevated railway line project of Kaithal also, approval will be given by the Ministry of Railways by preparing DPR soon.

The CM said for the construction of the remaining link of the freight corridor up to Palwal-Prithla, necessary directions would be given to the department to acquire land at the earliest. Industrial units of this area will be greatly benefited by the formation of this link, he added.

Haryana CM also met Union minister for labour and employment and environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday to discuss various environmental issues.

During the meeting, Khattar discussed the use of CNG and PNG fuels in the industrial sector and demanded a relaxation of at least one year to the industries so that by then the required infrastructure can be prepared across the state.

The CM said this apart, another issue related to the Najafgarh drain was also discussed in the meeting. He informed that due to the problem of overflowing of water caused due to Najafagrh drain, water overflows in about 3000 acres of land in Gurugram. The CM said the work of desilting of Najafgarh drain should be done jointly by the Centre, Haryana and Delhi government so that a dam can be built on it later.