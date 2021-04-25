As many as 1,76,579 residents of 1308 villages in Haryana received e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme on Saturday.

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the distribution of e-property cards being distributed under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme from New Delhi through video conferencing.

An official spokesperson of Haryana government said the highlight of the event was that in those Panchayats in which the Prime Minister had today launched the distribution of e-property cards, Haryana’s participation was about 26 per cent.

“Besides this, it is a matter of great pride that among the people across the country who today have received these e-property, the percentage of eligible beneficiaries from Haryana is 43 per cent,” the spokesperson said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala also attended the programme from Chandigarh.

The spokesperson said swiftly working on the unique initiative taken by CM Khattar, the ‘Lal Dora Mukta Village’ scheme was first introduced from Sirsi village in Karnal district on 26 January, 2020. Under this scheme, villagers were given property cards of their properties.

“Meanwhile, after the nation-wide launch of SVAMITVA scheme by the PM, the deputy commissioners of the State, amid Covid19 crisis, also distributed the e-property cards to the five eligible beneficiaries each in their respective districts to mark a symbolic beginning,” the spokesperson said.

On this occasion, the PM honoured Ambala district with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for the year 2019-20. Similarly,

Pataudi block of Gurugram district, Siwan block of Kaithal district and Panchayat of village Kahnaur in Rohtak district, Shamri Lochab village of Sonipat district and Panchayat of village Naryala in Faridabad district were also awarded with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar.

However, Badhana Gram Panchayat of Jind District received the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar. Similarly, the Mirzapur Panchayat of Gurugram district was awarded with the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for preparing the village development plan in advance, while the ‘Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat Award -2021’ was awarded to the Kahnaur Panchayat of Rohtak district.