Centre’s 11 years and Delhi Govt’s 100 days reflect ground-level progress: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the eleven years of the Central government and the first 100 days of the Delhi government reflect the visible progress on the ground, driven by the double-engine regime in the national capital.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Delhi government is implementing infrastructure projects worth over Rs 125 crore, along with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Mandir, and solutions to address the city’s landfill crisis.

Speaking at an exhibition organized by the Delhi BJP at its state office to mark 11 years of the Modi government’s tenure, Gupta said that the showcase is a glimpse into years of service, good governance, and welfare initiatives for the poor under PM Modi’s leadership. It also highlights the key achievements of the Delhi government in its first 100 days.

Gupta remarked that this is just the beginning, and that development across the national capital will now progress at double the speed.

“Whether it’s air pollution, water, electricity, the cleaning of the Yamuna, or road infrastructure—work is underway across all sectors,” CM Gupta said, adding that the government is committed to building a healthy, clean, safe, and developed Delhi.

She also expressed disappointment, alleging that the previous AAP government in Delhi failed to give due credit to the Centre’s contributions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had stated that her government is working 24×7 with a strong resolve towards service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor, aiming to ensure a smooth and improved experience for the citizens.

She further added that a comprehensive campaign has been launched in the national capital to improve road cleanliness and control pollution.