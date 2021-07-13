Rajya Sabha member and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday expressed hope that the Central government will do justice with regard to the water controversies raging between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We believe that the Central government will do justice,” said Reddy.

However, he alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu is waiting to take advantage of the imbroglio and create rifts between the two Telugu states.

He said, “The yellow media and junior leaders from the opposition party are behaving irresponsibly.”

Reddy further said that every problem has a solution and put his faith on the Centre.

The MP reminded that Naidu allegedly did not oppose the construction of Almaty Dam when Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister.

The Andhra government is also planning to move the Supreme Court over the water disputes with Telangana. It is mulling to file a writ petition.

The irrigation department officials have started preparing to face the prospective questions which could arise once the matter is taken to the apex Court.

Considering that common rivers between the states are regularly falling into controversies, Andhra Pradesh is contemplating to appeal for making all such reservoirs as national assets and deploying Central forces for protection.