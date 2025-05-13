CBSE results: Delhi CM & Education Min. congratulate students on clearing exam

In the board results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi West registered a pass percentage of 95.24 percent while Delhi East stood at 95.07 percent. The information was shared by the CBSE in a circular announcing the declaration of results.

The Board saw a pass percentage of 88.39 percent, which is 0.41 percent higher than last year. A statement issued by the Board stated that 91 percent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations which is 5.94 percent higher than the boys.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025 in which 24.12 lakh students appeared for the exams in 84 subjects. Meanwhile, a total of 16,92,794 students appeared for class 12 board exams out of which 14,96,307 students passed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday congratulated and extended her wishes to all the students who performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, while she also encouraged students who did not have a desired outcome, urging them to not lose heart, stating that this is just a milestone, and not the limit of their capabilities.

CM said that the success in the exam is a testament to the hard work put in by the students, their discipline and also determination.

Gupta also mentioned that the path towards dreams sometimes takes time, while sincere efforts and having faith in one’s own self is a great strength which helps.

“May you remain dedicated to your goals and touch new heights in life,” Gupta added, further asking students to turn their defeat into energy, and try again with full dedication.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood also greeted students who have cleared the CBSE exams, while he also expressed gratitude and best wishes to the parents, guardians and the teachers whose support and guidance played a vital role in the students’ journey.

Minister Parvesh Verma in his words of encouragement for the students said that they must keep believing in themselves, aim high, and continue chasing their dreams.

“Wishing you all the success and happiness in the world,” Verma wrote on platform X, extending his wishes to the students.