CBI apprehends MCD inspector over bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an area inspector with the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s assessment and collection department over alleged bribery charges, sources said.

According to sources, he was caught red handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 in lieu of getting No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued for property tax regarding the complainant’s property.

Earlier in this month, the central probe agency had apprehended another alleged accused, who was a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) with the MCD in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant against releasing the gratuity money her husband.

The federal probe agency has been actively involved in bringing to the book all those involved in corruption across different domains.

CBI is the premier investigating and prosecuting agency of the central government, primarily focused on combating corruption and economic crimes.

The mandate of the federal probe agency includes investigating corruption, bribery, and unruly conduct by the central government employees, as well as cases involving economic laws.