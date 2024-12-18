Caste certificates are a matter of SDM offices :AAP

Responding to allegations over the ‘fake’ caste certificates being made in Delhi, the AAP on Wednesday said that such documents are produced at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices which fall under the Revenue Department. The party further said that it is the Lieutenant Governor (LG), who decides regarding who will be the SDM, who will be the ADM and who will be the DM.

According to the party’s claims, there is no consultation with the elected government so much so that they don’t even send the file related to the appointment or posting of these officers in these offices concerned. The ruling dispensation in Delhi also alleged that any corruption which is happening under such officials, the only authority which is responsible for their posting is the LG who also has the power to investigate any alleged corrupt practices.

Advertisement

The party said that such questions which are being posed before the elected government in Delhi, need to be asked from the LG and the BJP-led Central government, who are controlling all the transfer postings of these officers, and are the ones responsible for vigilance enquiries against any of the corrupt practices.

Advertisement

AAP further said that the Centre should answer what is the mechanism through which vigilance in these offices is conducted, and what is the mechanism of conducting surprise checks. The party also asked about the mechanism through which anybody can give a complaint against such allegedly corrupt practices in these offices.