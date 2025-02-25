Car plunges into pit as service lane caves in, passengers rescued safely

A four-wheeler plunged into a pit at KM Chowk in Sector 11 of Dwarka, South West Delhi, on late Monday night, police said, adding no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

The incident occurred after a portion of a service lane caved in at KM Chowk causing panic among the locals when a slab covering a drain suddenly collapsed, causing a car to sink.

Residents rushed to the rescued of the two passengers of the car. One of them was identified as Sanjay Verma, a resident of Shivam Apartment, Dwarka.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a distress call regarding the accident and immediately dispatched a team to the site.

The exact cause of the cave-in is still under investigation.

Meanwhile a senior police official said, “Two passengers were in the car and both were pulled out safely and the car was taken out using a crane.”

He said as a preventive measure, two barricades are placed at the spot and the area has been covered with the help of Delhi Police marked tape.