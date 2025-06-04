CAQM bans addition of new petrol, diesel vehicles to commercial fleets from 2026

In a major step aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday issued new restrictions on fleet operators in Delhi-NCR.

Starting January 1, 2026, aggregators, delivery services, and e-commerce companies will be barred from adding new petrol or diesel vehicles to their fleets.

The restriction applies to 4-wheeler light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 4-wheeler light goods vehicles (LGVs) in the N1 category (up to 3.5 tonnes), and 2-wheelers.

The order also stated that, starting Tuesday, only CNG or electric 3-wheelers may be added to commercial transport fleets.

“The existing fleet of vehicles onboarded by these service providers may continue to be used for such services,” the official press document stated.

The move aims to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the commercial transport sector—a major contributor to air pollution in the NCR—and accelerate the transition to cleaner options like EVs and CNG-based vehicles.

The Commission also directed NCR states — including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan — to draft policies for aggregators, delivery services, and e-commerce companies across the region. It urged them to prioritise high vehicle-density cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, which experience heavy inter-city vehicle movement in addition to local traffic.

The GNCTD and NCR state governments have been tasked with tracking and monitoring the effective implementation of CAQM’s new directions.

“All such service providers are also mandated to register all vehicles in their respective fleets on a dedicated ‘Web Portal’ developed by the GNCTD for monitoring and accounting purposes,” the official order stated.

The governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been asked to develop similar web portals to support effective enforcement.