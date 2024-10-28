CAQM asks NCR states to boost anti- pollution steps, keep AQI levels in check

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas has directed all concerned agencies to work in coordination to ensure that the AQI levels in the region do not compel the necessity to invoke further Stages of GRAP in days to come.

Presently, stages-I and II of the anti pollution plan GRAP are invoked across Delhi, NCR.

Further, the commission directed the NCR state governments and Delhi government to intensify inspections for violations across different sectors and take strict and necessary actions against the concerned for flouting the Statutory directions of the Commission. It had recently held a review meeting on the air pollution scenario, and has ordered for enhanced coordination and inspections to curb pollution from multiple sectors.

Moreover, governments were also directed to further augment the capacity and intensify use of mechanized road sweeping and sprinkling of water, identify more high-rise buildings for installation of Anti-Smog Guns, and deploy Nodal Officers specifically to address air pollution from hotspots, as per the plan of action.

The strict implementation of Supreme Court orders and related orders on fire crackers was highlighted in the meeting, in view of the fact that festivals this year coincide with the peak paddy harvesting season in northern India.The sub- committee also reviewed the status of sector specific enforcement actions taken by the concerned state governments including GNCTD and Punjab to abate air pollution in the NCR.

Special stress was laid on the important aspects during the meeting that included the status of monitoring and enforcement of actions taken by governments regarding control on paddy stubble burning. A review was also done of the implementation of CAQM directions in transport sector and vehicular pollution.

The committee also reviewed status of capacity utilization of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) regarding the scrapping of impounded vehicles, and also the effectiveness of Pollution Under Control Certificate regime, and challans issued against vehicles with invalid PUC, visibly polluting vehicles, uncovered vehicles carrying Construction & Demolition waste. In the meeting, discussion was also held on action by urban local Bodies in Delhi for enhancement of parking charges.

Meanwhile, status of implementation of CAQM directions and guidelines in respect of industries was also reviewed, while compliance of prescribed standards of emissions by the units was also discussed.