‘CAG report vindicates Congress’, asserts Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Friday that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on health that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has exposed Kejriwal’s model of healthcare which the party had already highlighted.

Yadav recalled that Kejriwal had promised to build 1000 Mohalla Clinics to provide for free tests and treatment to the poor, but what he did was to shut down over 500 well-run dispensaries established by the previous Congress government to start around 500 Mohalla Clinics over the past 11 years.

“Congress had come out with a document detailing the condition of the Mohalla Clinics as they were of no use even in conducting the COVID tests when thousands of people died in the Capital without getting proper treatment or medicines,” he said.

The Delhi Congress president claimed that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia used to boast of Mohalla Clinics conducting nearly 200 tests but the truth was that, as per the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe, “two private labs conducted nearly 22 lakh tests during February-December, 2023, out of which 65,000 were found to be fake” and the CAG findings on the status of Delhi’s government hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, and other health facilities under the AAP rule only validate what the grand old party has been pointing out for the past many years.

Yadav demanded that a detailed probe should be held on the corruption and misappropriation of funds by the previous Kejriwal regime as pointed out by the CAG reports so that the guilty could be punished for swindling the taxpayers’ money.