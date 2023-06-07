Cabinet nod to HUDA City Centre-Cyber City, Gurugram metro link

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram with a spur to Dwarka Expressway covering a distance of 28.50 km having 27 stations on the route.

This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches). The entire project, which will be elevated, will cost Rs 5,452 crore. The spur from Basai village has been provided for connectivity to the depot.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of sanction of the project and is to be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of Haryana after sanction order is issued.

As on date, there is no metro line in Old Gurugram. The main feature of this line is to connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram. This network will connect with Indian Railway station. In the next phase, it will provide connectivity to IGI airport. This will also provide overall economic development in the area.