Cab union launches ‘No AC campaign’ in Hyderabad due to poor fare structure

Even as Hyderabad is in the grip of a severe heatwave, cab drivers in the city have launched a “No AC campaign” citing lower earnings due to commissions charged by platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido. The cab drivers’ union urged commuters availing their cab services to pay an extra tip if they want to turn on the air conditioning during rides.

According to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), the cab drivers of Uber, Ola and Rapido were unable to turn on the air conditioning in their cabs due to the declining per kilometre fares. Since the mercury was soaring up to 43 degrees Celsius, turning on the air conditioning would lead to an increase in the costs of fuel and maintenance. The union claimed that the cost of running cabs with air conditioning on was Rs 16-18 per kilometer. However, after accounting for commissions charged by Uber, Ola, and Rapido, they were able to earn only Rs 10-12 per kilometer, making it unsustainable.

“With deep regret, we inform all customers using our services of our inability to offer high-quality rides. We are simply unable to cover the costs of running our cabs with the AC on as the current fare structure is inadequate. Hence, we are launching the ‘No AC campaign’ starting this week.” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the TGPWU in a statement. The union further said, “We request cooperation from all our customers in this matter. If they require the AC to be switched on during rides, we request them to kindly offer us a tip to help us adequately meet the costs.”

The cab drivers’ union pointed out that through this campaign they hoped to reach out to the government and platforms to pay attention to the grievances and issues raised by them. The union also urged the Telangana government to immediately implement uniform fares per kilometre for all taxis operating under platform companies. The drivers also called for stricter enforcement of regulations by the government on platform companies.