Burnt car with charred body found in Delhi

A charred body recovered from inside a burnt car in the Rohini District of Delhi has sent a shock wave in the entire area. The incident is said to have happened around Thursday morning in the Kanjhawala area.

Confirming the news, a police official said that the car and the body were so burnt that it was difficult to identify the victim. The Crime and Forensics teams have collected evidence from the spot. Body of the deceased has been preserved for postmortem and efforts are made to establish identity.

The police official said, “A PCR call was received at Kanjhawala Police Station around 6.40 am on Thursday. The caller informed them that there was a burnt car with a burnt dead body on Majra Dabas Road. A police team immediately reached the spot.”

At the spot, a Grand i-10 car was found with a burnt dead body on the driving seat. Police took the body from the car and sent it to the mortuary. According to the police sources, the number of the car has not been ascertained yet.

Police are verifying video footage from CCTV installed in the vicinity. Police are analyzing footage to check whether the deceased was alone in the car or not.

Investigating parties are trying to ascertain, whether the whole incident is a result of an accident, or if it is a conspiracy.