Building caretaker shot dead in bid to mediate between warring tenants

The caretaker of a building was shot dead while intervening in a dispute between two tenants over the loud music played by one of them during the previous night in South West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim Bablu, 36, was rushed to a hospital in the Najafgarh area with a gunshot injury in his right abdomen but was declared dead by doctors there, they added.

After receiving the information about the death of the victim, a police team reached the hospital where one of the tenants, Pujit, admitted that he has a habit of playing loud music which was objected to by his neighbour, Lavnish, who works as a supplier of gym supplements.

On the fateful night of Monday, as an argument between the two neighbours over loud music culminated in a full-scale brawl Lavnish dragged Pujit to the terrace of the building with the help of his cousin. Hearing the commotion, Bablu, the caretaker of the building, rushed to the terrace to settle the matter. However, in the ensuing melee, Lavnish whipped out a pistol and shot at Bablu, who died on the way to the hospital.

Based on the statement of Pujit, a case has been registered in the matter, and a search to nab both the culprits have been launched.