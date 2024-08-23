Blind murder solved, brother-in-law of victim among two arrested

In a blind murder case, two, including the brother-in-law of the victim, were arrested from the Yamuna Khadar area, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, during a routine patrol, a dead body was found on August 20 in the Yamuna Khadar area with injury marks on the chest and stomach.

While the victim had no identification documents or mobile phone in his possession, a name was tattooed on his right hand. Based on this, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated into the case.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Rahul, a 31-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, on the basis of his fingerprint.

To solve the blind murder, officials from the special staff scanned multiple CCTV footage in the area. It was later discovered that Kishan, the brother of the deceased’s wife Laxmi, visited their house for Raksha Bandhan and spent time with him.

After being arrested, the accused confessed to the crime and disclosed the motive behind the murder. He said he wanted to avenge the humiliation he felt after his brother-in-law abused him and his sister. Hence, together with a friend, he hatched a plan to eliminate his brother-in-law and invited him for a drinking session in the Yamuna Khadar area and stabbed him with a knife in the abdomen and back before fleeing the spot.