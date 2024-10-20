‘Blast yet another scary moment for Delhi’: Congress blames BJP, AAP for breakdown of law and order

Calling the loud blast near a CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar yet another scary moment for the people of the city, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav alleged that the national capital has become an unsafe place with criminals roaming freely, planting bombs, committing murders, robberies, snatchings, extortions and other acts of crime.

Taking a dig at the state and central governments, the Delhi Congress chief said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Union Home Ministry are standing as mute witness to the complete breakdown of law and order in the Capital.

He said while former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his successor Atishi, AAP’s ministers and BJP leaders all are blaming each other for the city’s deterioration, the public wonders who would put a check on the rising lawlessness in the national capital as there doesn’t seems to be a semblance of governance.

The Congress leader said that the governments in Delhi and at the Centre, and the law enforcing agencies have totally failed in ensuring the safety and security of the people in the city, as incidents such as bomb blasts, murders, extortions and robberies have become an everyday occurrence.

“It is the misfortune of the people that no one seems to be in control of law and order in the Capital,” the Congress leader lamented.