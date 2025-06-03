BJP’s Satya Sharma clinches victory over AAP’s Hema on standing committee seat in MCD

BJP nominee Satya Sharma, councilor from ward number 226 (Gautam Puri), defeated AAP’s Hema by a margin of 35 votes to win the vacant Standing Committee seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday.

The election to the seat took place during the MCD’s general body meeting on Tuesday in which Sharma secured 130 of a total of 227 votes cast against Hema’s 95, while two votes were declared invalid.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated Sharma stating that her extensive political experience would certainly benefit the Corporation. He also extended his best wishes to AAP’s nominee Hema for putting up a strong fight.

Satya Sharma is the councilor from Ward No. 226, Gautampuri while Hema is the councilor from Ward No. 184, Jaitpur.

On Monday, out of 12 ward committees, the BJP won eight while the AAP could retain only four.

For the two vacant seats of the Standing Committee, AAP’s Rafia Mahir was elected unopposed while Jagmohan Mehlawat of the BJP was also elected.

The election of the two Standing Committee members was necessitated after Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney tendered their resignations on being elected to the Assembly.