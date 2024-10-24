BJP will set up Yamuna cleaning authority if it came to power in Delhi: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, blamed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his successor Atishi over the pollution of Yamuna and said despite the saffron party’s invitation, the two did not visit the Chhath Ghat to witness the holy river’s pathetic condition.

Sachdeva took a dip at the Chhath Ghat seeking forgiveness from the holy river as a resident of Delhi.

He reminded the people of Delhi of the promise made by Kejriwal in a video message in 2021 to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and warned the AAP leaders against playing a blame game on the issue of the pollution of the river. he said Kejriwal had said, “If the Yamuna isn’t cleaned by 2025, don’t vote for us.”

Sachdeva, while speaking to reporters, accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the public by not acknowledging the allocation of Rs 8,500 crore fund from the Central government for cleaning the river.

He pledged to constitute a Yamuna cleaning authority if the saffron party came to power after the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

He said he went ahead with his apology to the holy river after waiting for Kejriwal and Atishi for nearly 30 minutes.

According to the Delhi BJP, Sachdeva reminded both the CM and the ex-CM of their promise made earlier regarding cleaning the Yamuna before the 2025 elections on Wednesday through a post on social media and requested for their presence at ITO Chhath Ghat at 10 am to take a dip in the river.

The Delhi BJP chief also criticised Kejriwal’s recent statement advising the residents not to pay water bills. “If water is free, why are bills being issued,” he asked.

He said those paying electricity bills are paying over 45 per cent in taxes while power companies owe hundreds of crores to them in dues.