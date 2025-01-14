BJP using bomb threat issue for political gains: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising serious security issues in the national capital.

Reacting to BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi’s statements about the series of hoax bomb threats to schools in Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP called out the saffron party for allegedly using the safety of children as a political tool while its own government at the Centre has failed to address concerns in the city.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the information that even the police couldn’t provide is being communicated by the BJP leader. “When the police remain silent, Anurag Thakur speaks. What the police don’t know, Smriti Irani seems to know. For example, they mentioned the name of one of our Dalit MLAs, Jai Bhagwan Upkar, saying that he received a notice,” he added.

Addressing the BJP, he said, “You are trying to politically exploit the threats of bombs being given to schools attended by innocent children! The level of politics stooping to so low is disgraceful.”

Pointing out that the first bomb threat took place in Delhi in May 2024, he wondered how months later, no action, evidence, or statements came from the police.

Now that the elections are drawing close the BJP leader is holding a press conference to narrate made-up stories citing NGOs and other references.