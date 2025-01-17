BJP to launch ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Delhi assembly polls, today

BJP National President JP Nadda will launch party’s manifesto “Sankalp Patra Part – I” for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Friday at 2 PM at party’s State Office.

Earlier, BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.

Party has allocated two seats to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

While JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, LJP will fight the poll from the Deoli assembly seat.

Notably, JD(U) has announced Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from Burari, the LJP (RV) is likely to field a candidate from Deoli. Both the JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), with a stronghold in Bihar that goes to polls this year, are key partners in the BJP-NDA.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray, including Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat. BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

The Congress had already declared 68 candidates out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has already declared its candidates for all 70 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.