BJP terms 100 days of Delhi govt as pro-active, successful in building positive image of city

The first 100 days of the BJP government were a success in making a positive image of the city, unlike the previous AAP government, which engaged in negative politics by blaming the Centre, and the newly formed government took pro-active steps, said BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said, “The BJP government will complete 100 days in Delhi on Friday and will present a summary of its achievements along with a roadmap for the future.”

Highlighting some of these achievements, Sachdeva said the government introduced Ayushman Bharat Cards, providing elderly citizens with health coverage of Rs 10 lakh, allocated an annual budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for the city and is committed to working on cleaning of River Yamuna along with budget allocation for installing STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) on drains falling into the river.

Moreover, to revive the crumbling DTC public transport left by the Kejriwal government, the operations of 400 buses under the “Devi Yojana” started, GPS enabled Delhi Jal Board tankers were inducted to improve water supply in slum clusters, commitment for setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health Temples) to provide free medicines, health checkups, X-ray facilities and for the first time in nearly 10 years, major cleaning drives are underway for drains and sewers, the BJP leader added.

Giving more details about the works undertaken in these 100 days, the Delhi BJP chief elaborated that a policy-level decision has been made regarding the Mahila Samman Scheme for which budget has been allocated, the Delhi Education Act introduced by the government has raised hopes among parents and in contrast to the AAP where Ministers were busy doing press conferences, the BJP led Cabinet is working on the ground to address public issues.