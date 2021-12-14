UP BJP to set up ‘aspiration box’ for 2022 manifesto

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will set up an ‘aspiration box’ to seek people’s suggestions on issues which can be incorporated in the party’s manifesto to be released ahead of the UP elections.

This is an attempt to establish public connect and will be a part of the party’s state-wide campaign, ‘UP No. 1 Suggestion Aapka, Sankalp Hamara’, that will be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15.

According to Sankalp Patra Committee’s chairman and UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, the box will move across all 403 Assembly seats to seek suggestions from the people.

“The BJP government has done many historic works to raise the standard of living of the people of the state which the previous state government failed to do,” he said.

He said that the Sankalp Patra in 2017 was also prepared by the BJP on the suggestions of the people.

“We went to the elections on the basis of the promises made in Sankalp Patra. We have fulfilled all the promises,” Khanna said.

He said the party would reach out to people in all Assembly seats and take suggestions from all sections of society. “People’s suggestions will also be collected by establishing dialogue with the members of Sankalp Patra Committee and various social and business sections in all the major metro cities of the state. Suggestions will also be taken through websites, e-mail and missed calls,” he added.