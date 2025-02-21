BJP reaffirms commitment to Mahila Samman Yojana

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday criticized former Chief Minister Atishi, stating that instead of questioning the BJP, she should prepare to answer for her government’s actions based on findings in the CAG reports.

He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the Mahila Samman Yojana, emphasizing that it will be implemented in a planned manner at the right time.

Highlighting the BJP-led state governments’ initiatives, Sachdeva said that from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to Haryana, women are receiving their rightful benefits, and the same will soon be ensured in the national capital.

Sachdeva also questioned Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi for demanding answers from the newly formed BJP government in Delhi regarding the scheme.

He pointed out that women across the country are asking when the sisters of Punjab will receive the Rs 1,000 per month promised under the scheme announced three years ago.

He further alleged that the ten-year tenure of the AAP government is riddled with corruption, stating that Kejriwal and Atishi will be preoccupied responding to multiple investigations.