BJP questions AAP for tirade against user surcharge despite assurance of its rollback

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised Aam Aadmi Party leader Ankush Narang for continuing to hold press conferences on the rollback of the waste collection user surcharge despite an official announcement by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh to cancel the hiked surcharge.

Kapoor alleged that the entire system for garbage collection in Delhi was shattered during the AAP’s rule. The “User Surcharge” collection was introduced in the 2025–26 municipal budget and passed by the former Mayor of the capital. “Now, after losing power, AAP leaders are politicizing the issue,” he added.

Advertisement

The BJP spokesperson further said that both his party and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh remain committed to the rollback of the user surcharge. Kapoor attributed the delay to the pending formation of the Standing Committee in the Municipal Corporation, which he claimed is being stalled by the AAP.

Advertisement

The press statement read: “Under the constitutional provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the decision to revoke any financial surcharge can only be made by the Standing Committee, whose formation AAP deliberately blocked. The Mayor will now ensure that the Standing Committee is constituted soon and the User Surcharge is withdrawn.”

On April 7, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated that as per the solid waste management (SWM) bye-laws a ‘user fee’ is to be collected for providing services for garbage collection, transportation and disposal of waste.