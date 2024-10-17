BJP plotted Kejriwal’s arrest to weaken AAP govt: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday claimed that the BJP plotted party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest to weaken the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The senior AAP leader made the statement after he kicked off party’s Jansampark Abhiyan in his constituency, Greater Kailash. The campaign was led by him in the form of a padyatra.

As part of the campaign, Bharadwaj distributed Kejriwal’s letter to the residents and took his message to the masses.

Notably, the AAP national convenor launched the campaign on Wednesday where he had issued a letter in the name of Delhiites. The letter explains the “political motivations behind his arrest and the BJP’s larger plan to derail Delhi’s progress”.

The Minister said the former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the questions that were on every Delhiite’s mind through his letter.

Attacking the BJP, Bharadwaj said, “The BJP’s plan was to paralyse Delhi in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. Medicine supply in hospitals were halted, tests were stopped at Mohalla Clinics, pensions for the elderly were delayed for four months, doctors’ salaries were withheld, water and sewage projects were paused, and road construction came to a stop.”

“The BJP plotted Kejriwal’s arrest to weaken the AAP government. We are taking Kejriwal’s letter to the public to expose this plot. Now that he is out, work has resumed, and the public understands this well. The BJP’s latest conspiracy is to take control of Delhi and dismantle the Delhi model,” said Bharadwaj.