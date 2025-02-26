BJP objecting to regularisation of MCD employees: AAP response to allegation against MCD meet

Responding to BJP’s allegation that the MCD meeting held on February 25 was illegal, the AAP called it shameful that even after coming to power, the saffron party continues to display a petty mentality objecting to the regularisation of 12,000 MCD employees, an decision passed in full compliance with the law.

Hitting back at the BJP, the AAP said the saffron party should abandon pettiness and focus on working for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

The BJP on Wednesday demanded that the MCD commissioner declare the MCD meeting null and void calling it illegal; it was scheduled for 2 pm while Mayor Mahesh Khichi arrived at 1:59 pm to pass an illegal agenda of his party. As seen in a video sent to the commissioner, the BJP claimed that the meeting was concluded without completing the quorum.

The Delhi BJP alleged that proceedings began at 2 pm sharp, even though the MCD Commissioner was not present.

Meanwhile, responding to another allegation, from BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay over Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s statue’s condition, the AAP said the saffron party has been caught red-handed displaying its alleged disdain for our revered icons by removing their portraits from Delhi government offices.

The AAP alleged that despite being in power, the BJP is shamelessly trying to shift the blame to the previous government.

However, the BJP has dismissed that the portraits have not been removed from the said offices.