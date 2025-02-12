BJP must end its infighting, appoint CM, and focus on governing Delhi: AAP

Taking a jibe at the BJP for the delay in the announcement of the chief minister of Delhi after a thumping majority in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the AAP Wednesday asked the saffron party to end its infighting and focus on governing the national capital.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that several days have passed since the election results, yet the BJP has failed to appoint a Chief Minister for Delhi, claiming that the infighting within the BJP over the selection of CM is causing hardships for the people of Delhi.

Kakkar claimed that the BJP’s delay in finalising a chief minister is a clear sign of factionalism within the party. “Their factions are meeting in groups of ten because they cannot agree on who should lead Delhi. Their internal conflict is ongoing, but why should the people of Delhi bear the brunt of it? On Tuesday, reports of prolonged power cuts emerged from several parts of Delhi. The BJP must put aside its differences, appoint a chief minister without delay, and focus on governance,” she said.

The AAP leader added that the party is actively holding meetings. Since the election results, Arvind Kejriwal has been engaging with party leaders in Punjab, elected MLAs, and even candidates who did not win, gathering feedback and assessing areas that need improvement, she added.

She emphasised that while the AAP is working on strengthening the party, the people of Delhi should not suffer. “The city is facing extended power cuts because the BJP has failed to appoint a chief minister. They must take swift action and fill the position immediately,” she said.