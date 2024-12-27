BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP of neglecting North East Delhi

BJP MP from the North-East Delhi constituency Manoj Tiwari, on Friday,
released a ‘chargesheet’ against the AAP government for the plight of
the areas under his parliamentary constituency.
Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari accused the Delhi
government of fraud in the name of development, alleging that all the
assembly constituencies in the northeastern region lacked basic
facilities. He said the government deliberately hindered development
in the constituencies despite repeated representation made by the
three BJP MLAs.
The BJP leader claimed constituencies like Burari, Timarpur,
Mustafabad, Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur, and Seemapuri face shortage
of drinking water, sewerage malfunction, broken roads, and lack of
public toilets in slum areas. He blamed the AAP government for the
poor transportation system and accused the party of misleading the
public with schemes like “Sanjeevani” and “Mahila Samman Yojana”,
which, according to him, do not exist as confirmed by Delhi government
departments themselves.
He assured of repair of major roads like Sonia Vihar-Pusta Road,
Karawal Nagar Road, Kali Ghata Road, and Gamdi Road and an unbiased
governance system if his party came to power in the city.
Tiwari accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of betrayal of Purvanchal
during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them out of Delhi. A large
number of people lost their lives due to the consumption of
contaminated water.
He further accused Kejriwal of exploiting illegal Rohingya and
Bangladeshi infiltrators for political reasons endangering Delhi’s law
and order. He accused the AAP government of providing Aadhaar cards,
bank accounts, and education in Delhi schools to the children of the
illegal migrants while the city’s residents struggle for quality
education for their wards.
MLAs, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, and Jitendra Mahajan, added
that the AAP government has adopted a discriminatory attitude,
deliberately stalling developmental projects in BJP-led
constituencies. Despite challenges, they managed to ensure some
development in the area with the help of the Central government and
Manoj Tiwari.