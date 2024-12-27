BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP of neglecting North East Delhi

BJP MP from the North-East Delhi constituency Manoj Tiwari, on Friday,

released a ‘chargesheet’ against the AAP government for the plight of

the areas under his parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari accused the Delhi

government of fraud in the name of development, alleging that all the

assembly constituencies in the northeastern region lacked basic

facilities. He said the government deliberately hindered development

in the constituencies despite repeated representation made by the

three BJP MLAs.

The BJP leader claimed constituencies like Burari, Timarpur,

Mustafabad, Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur, and Seemapuri face shortage

of drinking water, sewerage malfunction, broken roads, and lack of

public toilets in slum areas. He blamed the AAP government for the

poor transportation system and accused the party of misleading the

public with schemes like “Sanjeevani” and “Mahila Samman Yojana”,

which, according to him, do not exist as confirmed by Delhi government

departments themselves.

He assured of repair of major roads like Sonia Vihar-Pusta Road,

Karawal Nagar Road, Kali Ghata Road, and Gamdi Road and an unbiased

governance system if his party came to power in the city.

Tiwari accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of betrayal of Purvanchal

during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them out of Delhi. A large

number of people lost their lives due to the consumption of

contaminated water.

He further accused Kejriwal of exploiting illegal Rohingya and

Bangladeshi infiltrators for political reasons endangering Delhi’s law

and order. He accused the AAP government of providing Aadhaar cards,

bank accounts, and education in Delhi schools to the children of the

illegal migrants while the city’s residents struggle for quality

education for their wards.

MLAs, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, and Jitendra Mahajan, added

that the AAP government has adopted a discriminatory attitude,

deliberately stalling developmental projects in BJP-led

constituencies. Despite challenges, they managed to ensure some

development in the area with the help of the Central government and

Manoj Tiwari.