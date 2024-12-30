BJP MP hits out at AAP govt for neglecting Chandni Chowk assembly constituency

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday hit out at the AAP government in Delhi for allegedly neglecting all segments of his Lok Sabha assembly constituency, while flagging the lack of development and discriminatory practices by the ruling MLAs in delivering services.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that Chandni Chowk includes the historic Shahjahanabad, Old Delhi and the newly established DDA colonies. He claimed that despite being one of the largest revenue-generating regions in the national capital, all the assembly segments under the Chandni Chowk are in a state of neglect.

MP Khandelwal alleged that the colonies stretching from ITO and Delhi Gate to Pitampura and Paschim Vihar are plagued with issues regardless of social class.

He further noted that overflowing sewers, dirty drinking water, broken roads, dangling power and internet cables, the lack of public toilets, specially pink toilets (for women) in markets—have become hallmarks of the area.

The BJP leader said a significant part of the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, known as historic Shahjahanabad, comprises three assembly constituencies, including Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, and Chandni Chowk. He said these host iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort and ancient worship sites of various religions, while also have wholesale markets for almost all human necessities, but they remain in deplorable conditions.

He alleged that all three constituencies are represented by MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are accused of indulging in divisive politics and focusing solely on a particular minority community area, while allegedly neglecting general development and maintenance.

Talking of Matia Mahal, he alleged that residents are frustrated due to increasing illegal slaughterhouses and water shortages, while there is a bias regarding access to supply from the water board boreholes being given to a community.

On Model Town, Khandelwal mentioned that it was previously a well-developed area, but now the situation has deteriorated to the likes of slums.

He further claimed that retail markets like Kamla Nagar and entire stretches from Shakti Nagar to Lalbagh are reeling under infrastructural neglect, while parking and water shortages remain pressing issues.

Highlighting the problems of Shalimar Bagh area, the BJP MP alleged that it now struggles with drainage issues, poor sanitation, and neglect of infrastructure over the past decade.