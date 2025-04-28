ABVP dents Left-dominated JNUSU, wins JS post; United Left retains 3

Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) marked a dent in Left parties dominated Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) as it won the Joint Secretary post, the organisation’s victory in any Central post after a drought of nine years, while the Left United retained President, Vice-President, and Secretary posts.

According to the JNUSU Election Committee, United Left (UL) candidate Nitish Kumar, a Phd scholar won for President’s post, polling, 1702 votes while his near rival, ABVP’s Shikha Swaraj could only secure 1,430 votes while Tayabba of SFI managed 918 votes.

As Vice-President, UL’s Manisha secured victory by polling 1,150 votes while his near rival, Nittu of ABVP could only manage 1116 votes.

Similarly, on the General Secretary post, UL’s Munteha emerged victorious by polling 152,0 votes while his near rival, ABVP’s Kunal Rai could only manage 1406 votes.

Meanwhile, on Joint Secretary post, ABVP pulled a surprise and ended its drought of nine years as its nominee Vaibhav Meena came out as victorious polling 1518 votes while his near rival, UL’s Naresh could only manage 1433 votes.

Additionally, ABVP won 24 out of a total of 42 councilor seats from 16 schools and centers.

This year’s election saw a split in the Left alliance, with the AISA and the DSF contesting as one bloc while the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) formed a coalition with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) and the Progressive Students’ Association (PSA).

Speaking about his victory, Vaibhav Meena stated, “I am not at all considering this victory as my personal achievement or gain, but it’s a massive and fascinating victory of tribal consciousness and the nationalist ideology which has been suppressed by leftists in the varsity for years.”

The polls, held on April 25, witnessed 5,500 of the 7,906 eligible students casting their votes.