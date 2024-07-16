BJP MLAs meets Delhi Speaker, seek special session on power tariff hike

Amid the ongoing campaign against the alleged excessive Power Purchase Agreement Charges (PPAC), Pension Surcharge, etc. imposed on consumers with electricity bills by the discoms, BJP MLAs called on Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Geol with a request for a special session to discuss the issue.

The MLAs said the people of Delhi are distressed by the surcharges being added to their electricity bills. For ordinary consumers with their bills exceeding 200 units, more than half of the bill amount consists of PPAC and other surcharges.

They also wanted to raise various other issues like the shortage of potable water, the problem of waterlogging, and the Munak Canal embankment breach.

The saffron legislators, who met the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, were Deputy Leader Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Ajay Mahawar, Vijender Gupta, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, and Abhay Verma.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state unit on Monday staged protests across 14 districts of Delhi against the alleged plundering through PPAC and other surcharges in the power bills.

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, several BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, took to the streets at different locations across the city.