BJP made parents cry for help in just three months: Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government has pushed the parents to cry for help within just three months of coming to power due to the arbitrary fee hike by private schools.

“The same private education mafia that was restrained under Arvind Kejriwal’s government has returned like a pack of ravenous wolves under BJP’s rule, preying on helpless parents,” Sisodia said.

“After public outrage, the BJP government is bringing in a law just for show. But even with this bill, the real power will remain with the education mafia, and the government will wash its hands of all the responsibility,” Sisodia’s series of posts on X mentioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi also posted on X. “Parents of children in private schools have opposed the BJP’s fee ordinance. Everyone wants to know: what is in this law that the BJP is hiding? CM Rekha Gupta ji, is this law being made to protect private schools? Parents are repeatedly raising their voices, but the BJP government has taken no action against a single private school. It’s clear that the BJP’s Delhi government wants to shield private schools,” she said.